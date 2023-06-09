Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to show dad’s everywhere just how wonderful they are. But, hold up…what do you get for a dad who seems to have everything? If you’ve got one of those dreaded hard-to-buy-for dads or partners, we’ve put together a list of Father’s Day gifts that will impress even the most discerning of dads. From practical presents to fun experiences, there’s something on this list for every type of father out there. So sit back, relax, and let’s find you the perfect gift for your old man.

1. Get Him Organized

For the dad who has an extensive watch collection, a watch display case may be the perfect gift for Father’s Day. It not only keeps his watches organized but also adds a touch of sophistication to his room.

There are many different styles and sizes of watch display cases to choose from, so you can find one that fits your dad’s personal taste. Some, like Holme and Hadfield’s, have acrylic tops, allowing him to admire his collection even when he’s not wearing them.

A key benefit of a watch display case is that it will help prolong the life of your father’s watches by protecting them from dust and scratches. Additionally, having them stored in a designated place will make it easier for him to keep track of which ones need servicing or winding.

2. Restock His Snack Drawer

If your dad is notoriously hard to shop for or seems to have everything he needs, consider restocking his snack drawer with his favorite treats. We all know that dads love their snacks, whether they’re watching a game on TV or working at their desks.

For a delectable Father’s Day gift that keeps on giving, consider a gourmet snack subscription box, like Universal Yums. They send a monthly box of treats from all over the world at a super affordable $15 a month. Plus, with each box including a country trivia card, expect a few humble brags from Dad around the dinner table.

3. Whet His Whistle

If your dad is a fan of craft beer or whisky, then getting him a tasting subscription can be an excellent Father’s Day gift idea. These subscriptions typically include monthly deliveries of different varieties of craft beers or whiskies for your father to try out.

With a beer or whisky-tasting subscription, your dad can expand his palate and discover new flavors he may have never tried before. The best part is that these subscriptions often come with detailed tasting notes and information about the breweries/distilleries, giving dads an immersive experience into the world of craft beverages.

The Taster’s Club eliminates the uncertainty of choosing the ideal bottle by conveniently delivering a meticulously selected and acclaimed bottle straight to your dad’s doorstep every month. Whether you prefer one-time packages, month-to-month options or diverse subscription plans, you can effortlessly find a gift that suits your budget.

If dad is a beer aficionado, explore the gift subscriptions offered by The Original Craft Beer Club. ​​Choose between a box of 12 or 24 craft beers sourced from independent breweries across the country and have them delivered at intervals of your preference. Your dad will delight in a thoughtfully curated assortment of flavorful and distinctive beers, enabling him to uncover new favorites and broaden his knowledge of craft beer.

4. Share an Experience

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your dad and create unforgettable memories together. Instead of buying him a material gift, why not share an adventure with him?

If your dad is an adrenaline junkie, consider going on thrilling white-water rafting or zip-lining excursions. For those who prefer something more serene, take him on a scenic hike or bike ride through nature trails in your area.

If neither of you is an adrenaline junkie, consider taking a cooking or craft class together. You can find and book the perfect experience to share with Dad on Virgin Experience Gifts, with 1000s of options to choose from across the whole US.

5. Get Crafty

For the dad who loves to get stuck in and create something with his own two hands, a DIY project kit can be the perfect Father’s Day gift. These kits come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from woodworking projects to leatherworking to electronics.

One popular option is a beer brewing kit, which allows Dad to make his own craft beer at home. Not only is this a fun and rewarding project, but he’ll also get to enjoy the fruits of his labor when it’s all said and done!

Another great option is a woodworking or carpentry kit. This could include everything from basic tools like saws and hammers to more advanced equipment for building furniture or even an entire shed.

No matter what kind of project kit you choose for your hard-to-buy-for dad this Father’s Day, he’ll appreciate the opportunity to learn new skills and unleash his creativity!

6. Tug at His Heartstrings

Looking for a sentimental and personalized gift to give your dad this Father’s Day? Consider creating a printable keepsake gift that he can cherish forever. These gifts are not only thoughtful but also easy on the wallet, making them perfect for dads who have it all.

One idea is to create a customized family tree print featuring names and handprints of each little one. There’s nothing cuter than preserving those precious little handprints before they’re all grown up.

You can also create personalized coupons such as “one free car wash” or “one home-cooked meal”. Your dad can redeem these coupons whenever he needs some extra help around the house or just wants some quality time with you.

With so many options available online, creating an original and meaningful printable keepsake gift has never been easier.

7. Give Him a One-of-a-Kind Gift

Instead of getting a generic picture frame, opt for a customized portrait that will be cherished for years to come. There are many ways you can customize your family portrait. You can choose the setting, the style, and even add personal touches like names or dates. This makes a one-of-a-kind piece for Dad to show off in his office or man cave.

8. Give The Gift of Convenience

The worst part of grilling is without a doubt cleaning the grill once all the fun is over and we’re sure Dads everywhere agree. Introduce him to the best life hack ever – an automatic grill cleaner! The innovative Grillbot takes the hassle out of grill maintenance, effortlessly removing grease, residue and charred debris. With its smart technology and sturdy design, it ensures a thorough and efficient cleaning process, leaving the grill looking pristine and ready for the next cookout.

The Takeaway

Instead of cluttering the home with more gifts the Dad won’t ever really use, we’re pretty confident he’ll love at least one of these unique Father’s Day gift ideas!