“You never run out of things to do” in former Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon’s sprawling estate located at 6004 Cartmel Lane Windermere, a suburb of Orlando, Florida. The massive property sits on nearly five acres of land with 540 feet of frontage along Lake Butler.

The former MLB star built his own playground, so to speak, in the property which he and his wife, Michelle, bought in 2007 for $4 million. They spared no expense in turning the 30,000-square-foot estate into their dream home boasting with every standard of luxury ideal for both entertaining and family living.

Johnny Damon’s Florida estate is a palatial residence with nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms and it even has a hair salon, a sports bar, a two-lane bowling alley, a movie theater, and two gym rooms. Likewise, the estate hosts an arcade, a cigar lounge, a music rooms, a sauna and steam room, and a meditation area.

The grounds can even be mistaken for a theme park with its massive, resort-style saltwater pool with a spa, slide, grotto, and a swim-up hibachi grill and bar. There’s also a tennis court and a zip line! You have practically no reason to leave this place albeit for dining out. All these luxuries are the reason why the couple is selling their property for a whopping $30 million.

The primary suite in Jonny Damon’s Florida estate is ensconced in a dedicated wing on the first floor and has a coffee bar, a two-story closet, and both indoor and outdoor showers. Elsewhere, the chef’s kitchen comes equipped with large islands, a walk-in pantry, and a breakfast bar while a separate kitchen is reserved for catering. Alice Anne Jackson of Corcoran has the listing.

Images courtesy of Corcoran