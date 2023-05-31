If you are preparing to meet someone you’ve found on Tinder, making a positive first impression is important. Your first encounter with a potential partner could make or break your confidence. Even worse, you could risk causing that person to lose interest in you.

There is no formula for the perfect date. It’s looking and feeling your best that will help push you to the next level. These tips will help you make a positive and lasting impression on your date.

Start with your hairdo

The way you style your hair reflects your personality. For this reason, choosing a hairstyle is a major factor in attracting the other person. Take time searching for styles that suit the shape of your face. Once you have chosen the right hairdo, look for a hairdresser who can reproduce the same style. There’s also no harm in experimenting with trendy hairstyles. As long as they complement your face, these are definitely worth trying.

Update your wardrobe

We’re told to never judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to dating, the way you dress could draw the other person in. Your sense of fashion speaks volumes about your attitude. If you wear black most of the time, you come off as either mysterious or a fan of metal music. To be safe, wear something neutral or generic in case you don’t have an exact idea of what the person likes.

Go for a smart casual look with a collared shirt, black pants, and a casual blazer. If you are meeting at a less formal location, you could make do with graphic clothing, cargo shorts, and sneakers. Either way, make sure to dress in threads you are comfortable with.

Don’t turn it into a “me” moment

During a date, it won’t help to monopolize the conversation. As you sit down with your date, focus on creating a meaningful connection. Don’t talk about your achievements only. Talk about more thought-provoking and entertaining topics, such as goals, pet peeves, or your favorite artists. Steer towards these and see where the conversation takes you.

Get your charm game on

Having charm is all about being honest and sincere about yourself. Don’t put up masks just to impress your date. Let them see the real you by sharing your most honest thoughts on things like the weather or the latest trends.

Be punctual

It’s important to be on time for your date. Not only is this common courtesy, but it will show that you have attention to detail, that you place importance on punctuality, and that you make an effort to care for other people’s time.

Mind your body language

Your gestures often provide subtle signals about your subconscious. For example, nervousness can be demonstrated by fidgety hands, while others indirectly show dominance by leaning down to talk to their seated partners. Be mindful of how you’re interacting with others.