Jane Fonda and her ex-husband Richard Perry purchased the property at 575 Carla RDG in Beverly Hills, California in 2012 with a hope that they would live happily ever after in it. Sadly, they split in 2017 and put the contemporary home in the market for less than $13 million. The property was purchased in 2018 by an Irish celebrity for $8.5 million, just a tad higher when the exes purchased it from TV director John Rich for $7.3 million.

Now the two-story home in the Trousdale Estates is back in the market for $10,995,000. It was originally built in the early 1960s and has since been updated. It is tucked behind a gated motor court flanked by an attached three-car garage. It sits on almost an acre of land that overlooks ocean and mountain vistas.

This property at 575 Carla RDG in Beverly Hills has over 7,100 square-feet of open-plan living space finished with bamboo floors, double glazing, and vaulted ceilings. It has four bedrooms, with the primary suite featuring dual closets and six bathrooms. The main level hosts the living room and dining room, and an office and chef’s kitchen with an eat-in island, Verde quartz countertop, and equipped with Miele and Wolf appliances.

Meanwhile, the lower level hosts a media room and bar that leads to an expansive backyard oasis with covered and open patios, an oversized pool, and a meditation garden flanked by mature trees and landscaping. Other highlights of this property include a glass-encased elevator and staircase in the entry foyer and a window-lined great room. This home at 575 Carla RDG in Beverly Hills, California is listed by Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Carolwood Estates.

Images courtesy of Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick/Carolwood Estates