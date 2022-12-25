If you are lucky enough to be relocating to Oz and you are wondering whether you should take your car with you or sell it and buy a new one out there, I have put together 5 of the critical things you must consider. I won’t lie; it is not the easiest of processes, but following these simple steps will help you decide whether it is the right option for you. So here is a list of 5 things you need to know about shipping your car overseas.

1. Do your research

The first thing you’ll want to do when choosing a company is do your research. Look at reviews and testimonials, ask around with friends who have used the services of different carriers, and look at their websites.

When booking your shipment, you should also ensure that you are genuinely getting the price quoted or stated on the website. As with any business transaction, there will always be hidden expenses involved in shipping cars overseas to Australia—things like taxes and duties may not be included in what they quote upfront.

It is worth considering storing your other items, too; when I relocated to Australia, I found it relatively easy to find storage for rent. It was more affordable than I thought and kept all my belongings safe until I found an apartment.

2. There are fees you’ll have to pay

Before you ship your car, it’s essential to understand the costs involved. Shipping costs vary depending on the size of your vehicle, how far it is being sent, and where it is being shipped to. You can find out more about shipping costs on the Australian Embassy website. However, I have noted the most common fees below for you:

Import duty – You will have to pay import duty on your vehicle when it arrives in Australia. This is calculated based on the car’s value and can cost up to $3,300.

Customs fees – Customs duties are not applicable on vehicles less than six months old when they arrive in Australia. Still, there may be other customs fees you need to pay depending on where your vehicle was manufactured and how much it costs.

Cargo handling fees – Your shipping company will charge a fee for getting your car from where it’s been shipped from (usually overseas) to where you want it delivered (either at an airport or port). This can cost anywhere from $1,000-$3,000, depending on the distance and mode of transport used (road or sea freight).

Car transport fees – This is another fee charged by shippers who get cars from overseas ports and deliver them directly into their new owners’ hands at airports or ports around Australia. Some companies include this as part of one package price, while others charge extra for this service separately, depending upon individual circumstances.

3. You must fill out a pre-exportation form

You will need to fill out a pre-exportation form. This is a form you must fill out before you ship your car, and it’s also something that you can’t ship without. You can find the form on the ABF website.

4. Find the right company

Finding the right company is the most crucial step in shipping your car to Australia. Choosing a reputable company with good service that can provide the documentation you need is a must. To do that, make sure that they have the proper licenses and certifications and ask your friends or family who has shipped cars before. It would help if you also looked for a company that offers free shipping quotes, so you know what it will cost before booking your shipment.

Ask about their process for shipping vehicles to Australia—and if there are any steps you need to take yourself as well (such as getting insurance for your car).

5. Different rules for different vehicle types

It is worth noting that you can’t ship a car older than 30 years. In addition, you must have a title for the vehicle and a carnet de passage en douane (a customs document). You’ll also need to obtain a certificate of conformity if your car is being shipped directly to Australia from the United States or Canada.

If your vehicle is valued at more than 5,000 Australian dollars (AU$), it may be possible to avoid paying import duty by applying for an import permit through Border Force. However, if the cost of shipping exceeds AU$1 million AU$, freight costs will apply rather than GST or duties.

If you’re planning on shipping a boat or motorcycle to Australia, you should know a few things. First of all, it’s more complex than just booking your vehicle. Before shipment begins, you will need to apply for a special permit from the Australian government and have the boat or motorcycle inspected by an accredited marine surveyor.

The second thing to know is that if this is your first time shipping something overseas, then it will be easier (and cheaper) if someone else does all of the work for you—so I recommend contacting a freight forwarder like Portal Logistics Group! They can walk you through everything involved with shipping vehicles and help ensure everything goes smoothly when they arrive at their final destination.

Shipping your car to another country is complicated and varies depending on the country

Now that you’ve finally decided to ship your car to another country, there are some essential things to know. Shipping a car overseas is complicated, and it varies depending on the country. You’ll need to consider whether you’re sending a boat or motorcycle and any age restrictions for vehicles being exported.

As mentioned earlier, shipping your car internationally can be expensive but worth it if you’re moving abroad permanently and won’t have time to sell the vehicle yourself. However, if you’re visiting friends in another country for several months at a time and want them there when you return home (or vice versa), there might be better options than this one!

I hope that this guide has helped you understand what it takes to ship your car to Australia.