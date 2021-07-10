Dressing well is a skill. Unfortunately, you won’t be taught this skill at school. You are lucky if your loved ones teach you style from childhood. The fact is that there is a stereotype that boys do not need to spend a lot of time in order to look good. This mistake leads to the fact that many students do not know how to dress properly. That is why today we will analyze five male style tips for you to know as a student.

Take Your Measurements

A great start is to take your measurements. There is nothing worse than picking clothes in the wrong size especially now in the era of online shopping. You will not only feel uncomfortable in such a suit, but you will also look terrible. Wearing the wrong size will make you look sloppy. A crucial measurement error can make you appear wider or shorter than you really are. Remember, the key to great style is the right fit.

So, go to the tailor or find guides on how to measure yourself. If you are still young and your body is still growing, update these measurements regularly. Remember or rather write down this data so that you always have it in your pocket. It will come in handy every time you go shopping.

Take Care of Your Clothes

Tidy and neat clothes are the key to success. This obvious fact does not prevent young people from dressing in dirty or ripped clothes, however. But the poor quality of clothing is the first thing that catches the eye when you meet someone new. That may imply sloppiness and lack of responsibility, making people automatically not want to do business with you.

That is why it is so important to develop the habit of taking care of your clothes early on.

First of all, you need to learn how to do your laundry. Dirty or smelly clothes kill the whole style. We are lucky that we live in the 21st century where we do not need to wash our wardrobe by hand (with a few exceptions). The best thing is to create a washing schedule that will help you save time and energy on regular laundry.

Yes, it may be time-consuming, but you have to do it. You have to clear your schedule for this kind of routine. For example, you can find essay writing help online and ask them to handle some of your homework for you. Anyway, your clothes must be properly dried and ironed. Sometimes steaming can be an alternative to ironing. However, the clothes mustn’t be crumpled in your closet. If you learn how to fold and store clothes correctly, it will be much easier for you to find new stylish combinations.

Find Inspiration for Your Style

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to dress well. All you need is to find yourself an example to follow in the style of clothing. Such a muse must look stylish, have the age and proportions similar to you. It is better if it is someone you feel a connection with.

Hollywood stars are a great example. They continue to look stylish even when they are not working. In this, they are often assisted by their personal stylists. But you don’t have to use celebrities as examples if you want. You can follow other stylish people on Instagram. Just don’t dress in exotic fashionable clothes from fashion designers from the start.

Begin to experiment with classic options rather than hot fashion items. By surrounding yourself with stylish people, you will create an atmosphere that will help you dress properly.

Spend More Money on Fewer Items of Clothing

You don’t need to have a huge wardrobe to look fashionable. The key to success is the ability to combine clothes and create unique looks from a small number of pieces. The main thing is to have high-quality basic clothing items.

Keep in mind that the price does not always mean status. You can almost always find an alternative to a well-known brand that is better than the original. And the high price does not always equal high-quality fabric

Touching on the topic of brands, you should pay attention to the fact that the presence of a fancy logo on clothes does not make them more attractive. On the contrary, often such inscriptions can look ridiculous and break the whole style. So don’t go after flashy logos or silly T-shirt graffiti. Focus on casual clothing in solid colors. This way, you can create more winning looks for a smaller amount of money.

Dress For the Occasion

People often change their behavior depending on what environment and what kind of people they are around. Even the manner of speech is different when you hang out with friends and when you celebrate your grandmother’s birthday in the family circle. This is the very approach you should adhere to when dressing. Clothing must match the setting. By adapting to the environment, you can always remain stylish.

When you dress in the morning or prepare for an event, try to dress not only comfortably and stylishly, but also so that your image matches what you are going to do and with whom. The worst style is the inappropriate one.