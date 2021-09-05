When you find yourself in a pinch and needing a hand in the garage, in the kitchen, or anywhere where there’s fixing needed, then you can count on the 5.11 EDT Pry Tool. This versatile keychain multitool helps with a few loose screws and more.

You always come prepared for a little quick fixing when you have this everyday carry. It helps when you need extra leverage and rest assured that it works great with its durable construction. This one is made with stainless steel for corrosion resistance and strength.

It comes with a pry tip that easily doubles as a flat-head screwdriver. The pry tool is so strong it can help you get out of a locked room. You may want to have this with you at all times because you never know when you might accidentally lock yourself in a room.

Likewise, it has a 1/4 inch driver compatible with hex bits. But best of all, the 5.11 EDT Pry Tool gives you a bottle opener for when it’s time to wind down and chug on those beers for refreshment after a hard day’s work. It even comes in a compact size that you can easily slip into your front or back pocket.

Forget the tool bag, as this one easily clips to your belt thanks to an added Hardpoint carabiner. You can even hang it along with your most-used keys or clip it to a zipper. Anywhere where you can easily access it. Appearance-wise, the 5.11 EDT Pry Tool looks menacing enough like a shark ready to bite.

Images courtesy of 5.11 Tactical