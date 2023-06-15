This newly-completed traditional, shingled-designed home at 306, Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, California by architect Ken Ungar is on the market for $12.89 million. It’s a 6,705-square-foot property that comes with a few tech “goodies” that allow it to run on clean, green energy for days at a time.

It comes with solar panels and three Tesla storage batteries. It can’t completely go off-grid but when fully charged, the batteries can power the entire residence for up to 48 hours. This makes a substantial difference in energy bills and carbon footprint and secures your home during outages.

Another sustainable feature of the 306, Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica house is that it is fitted with Hydronic flooring instead of central heating. This means heat radiates from the ground up to warm the house, making it an excellent choice for people with allergies as there’s no forced air heat but just heat that rises.

Aside from it being sustainable, this house is also smart. The lighting and shades are controllable at the push of a button and the irrigation system is also programmable. It also has a whole-house water filter for fresh, clean H2O.

Inside is an expansive layout that feels bright and airy because of the soaring 25-foot ceilings, clerestory windows, and skylights. Nearby the dining area is a chef’s kitchen equipped with the latest Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, a marble island, and banquette breakfast seating.

Meanwhile, outside are covered and uncovered patios, a detached guest house with a kitchen and a full bath, and a two-car garage. This 306, Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica home hosts five bathrooms and four bedrooms, including the primary suite that has its own seating area and a fireplace, and a large bathroom with two sinks.

Images courtesy of Compass