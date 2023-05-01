The 28 Minnetonka Rd estate, located in Florida’s guard-gated Sea Ranch Lakes and their private beach club, is on the market for $11 million. It has many highlights, including a $500,000 70 ft. saltwater infinity edge pool with a custom waterfall and led lighting.

This one-of-a-kind architectural custom-built masterpiece boasts 6,215-square-foot of interior space. It sits on 0.401 acres of land and has an impressive 112 feet of waterfront. It hosts five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and spares no expense even upon entry.

A warm custom glass elevator and sunken fire pit greet you as soon as you enter. From there you will see the living area and kitchen share an open floor plan with glazing that provides ample scenic views. These spaces are equipped with Gaggenau appliances and boast high ceilings. Then on the second floor are the primary suits which overlook the water and private terrace extending the width of the manse. The rooms also have their own sitting area, a boutique-style closet, and a spa-like bathroom.

The 28 Minnetonka Rd estate is powered by Crestron with smart blinds and lighting, and the firepit is controllable from the phone. As a deal, future owners will have the manse fully furnished and a custom golf cart. Elsewhere, there is a gym, theater, den, two offices, an artist room, and a wine rack.

Meanwhile, the exterior is characterized by bold, geometric shapes According to the listing over at Compass, the angular design of the 28 Minnetonka Rd estate “utilizes thin structural lines to draw in light and impose a fresh atmosphere.”

Images courtesy of Compass