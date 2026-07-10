Los Angeles, California, is home not only to Hollywood stars, but to every other type of celebrity who has made it big in their respective fields. Hence, the city boasts a staggering number of luxurious dwellings — some of which often end up for sale. One of these that recently hit the real estate market is 2100 Stratford Circle.

This is a single family residence with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on a 3.52-acre property is in Bel Air Crest. The gated community offers safety, privacy, and the prestige that comes with the territory. Details of the listing are from Zillow and also indicate an estimated price of $35.3 million or approximately $1,855 per square feet.

As for the catch, its former owner is none other than NBA big man Anthony Davis. After an outstanding stint with the Lakers, the power forward/center has now suited up for the Washington Wizards. This turnout is likely why 2100 Stratford Circle is looking for a new owner. Ideal for those who want to establish roots in the City of Angels.”

Aside from panoramic views of hills and mountains, the lavish abode has plenty more to offer. “Spanning 17,254 square feet with every amenity desired and expected for a home of this caliber. Features include a dramatic grand entry enhanced by a 35 foot custom glass domed ceiling,” as described in the listing.

Completed in 2010, the blueprint welcomes a slew of contemporary upgrades and entertainment options. One of these recent additions is a center island kitchen, which transitions to the family room for convenience. Other aspects worth nothing are a wine cellar, a massage room, a gym, a game room, and more. The 2100 Stratford Circle likewise provides access to a batting cage, Olympic-sized pool, and tennis court.

Images courtesy of Zillow