To become successful in a highly competitive market one needs to establish a noteworthy reputation. In the automotive industry, reliability and performance are must-have attributes potential buyers look for in a vehicle. Thankfully, Toyota is already highly regarded in these aspects. Heads up adventure aficionados, because the 2025 4Runner is almost here

Overlanding is a type of recreation not many dare to attempt unprepared. It generally requires platforms engineered for off-road traversal, which narrows your options down to trucks and SUVs. Make no mistake, there are odd yet highly capable custom builds that defy expectations. Then, there are smaller platforms such as ATVs, UTVs, and everything else in between.

Nevertheless, turnkey convenience is what some folks look for when they want to join in on the fun. As Toyota puts it, “the all-new 2025 4Runner is ready for your next great adventure. Whether that’s tearing through the desert in a Baja-inspired TRD Pro or overlanding in a Trailhunter with all of your gear, * you’ll find your wild with confidence and in style.”

As hinted above, you can get this bad boy in various trim packages, but the standard unit is no slouch either. However, do take into consideration the powertrain configurations. The basic setup involves a 2.4-liter four-cylinder mill good for 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Outdoor enthusiasts, on the other hand, should go for the turbocharged hybrid variant.

It ships with a 48-horsepower electric motor boosting the output to 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of twist. Toyota then outfits the SUV with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 2025 4Runner has a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 lbs. Surmount any terrain with its Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) which ensures all four wheels are in contact with any surface.

Navigate to your destination in modern comfort as you and your companions enjoy immersive music playback via a 14-speaker JBL Premium Audio System. As a cool bonus, a detachable Flex Portable Speaker is included for al-fresco entertainment. Never lose your way with the help of the 14″ infotainment display with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. the 2025 4Runner is due to drop this fall.

Images courtesy of Toyota