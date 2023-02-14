Not long ago, Direct Cars – A Japanese aftermarket customization group – unveiled their camper conversion for a Toyota HiLux pickup truck called the BR75. However, there is no word of an international release, which is a bummer for those stateside. Not to worry, because with the carmaker’s 2024 Grand Highlander, you can hook up a trailer and go overlanding anyway.

This version of the SUV is for folks who held off from the standard Highlander due to its size. Don’t take it the wrong way because Toyota’s mid-size model can comfortably seat up to eight. However, if buyers prefer cabin customizability, the 2024 Grand Highlander is the ideal choice.

Press details indicate the third-row benefits from the four-inch wheelbase increase. Other notable changes in contrast to the regular variant are the width and height. Sources say the 2024 Grand Highlander is two inches taller and 2.3 inches wider this time around.

The manufacturer also skips the L and LE trim. This positions the XLE as the entry-level, followed by the Limited and then by the Platinum. The latter delivers all the range-topping features you would want in a Japanese Luxury SUV. It was pointed out that Toyota can replace the second-row bench seat with captain seats.

This lowers the seating capacity by one, but we believe many will go for this configuration. Meanwhile, the powertrain options available are a 2.4-liter turbo, 2.5-liter hybrid, and a 2.5-liter Hybrid MAX setup. Performance-wise the flagship mill is capable of 262 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. Toyota claims it can haul up to 5,000 lbs. The 2024 Grand Highlander will officially launch later this year.

Images courtesy of Toyota