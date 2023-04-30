While Mercedes-Benz pushes onward with its electrification plans, the company is yet to fully close the books on its internal combustion powertrains. Of course, the switch to sustainable motoring does not happen overnight, which is why consumers can still go for the 2024 E-Class before the fleet goes all-electric. Let’s check how it stacks up against the competition.

Firstly, the German marque is keen to point out that there are two trim packages for its luxury sedan. The entry-level configuration – designated as the E350 – is packing a 2.0-liter inline-four good for 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. If this seems inadequate, buyers can always opt for the E450 which is outfitted with a 3.0-liter straight-six rated at 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

As noted by Mercedes-Benz, the two 2024 E-Class versions are equipped with 48V integrated starter generators. Additionally, both mills are paired to 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic gearboxes with 4Matic all-wheel-drive. Furthermore, reports also point out its rear-axle steering to bolster stability at high speeds and enhance cornering or parking.

To ensure owners don’t miss out on cool features that are typically reserved for their EVs, there is an option to upgrade the Hyperscreen into what it calls the Superscreen. The setup may look like the former but provides the front-seat passenger with an infotainment display of their own. They can likewise install apps and games or control the music.

Ambient lighting can be set to pulse along with the beat or not. Unfortunately, the Drive Pilot function is not on board the 2024 E-Class. Still, it’s not exactly a dealbreaker when you’re behind the wheel of an elegant vehicle like this. Mercedes-Benz is yet to announce the price and exact release date.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz