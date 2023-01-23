We’re now starting to get more announcements from carmakers regarding their upcoming launches in the coming months. 2022 brought about astounding automotive surprises and we believe there are even bigger ones in store for us this year. With The Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 over, European marques like Mercedes-Benz unveil new iterations of its established silhouettes like this CLA 45 S.

Billed as a 2024 model year entry from the German group, this luxury car touts a collection of enhancements. The CLA 45 S is a performance-focused machine, and the manufacturer understands what its clients expect. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter AMG four-cylinder power plant tuned to produce 416 horsepower with 369 lb-ft of torque.

Mercedes-Benz shares numbers from testing show a top speed of 167 mph. Moreover, this elegant four-door beast can purportedly hit 60 mph from zero in four seconds as well. Other nifty features include an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ system, AMG Torque Control, and variable all-wheel-drive systems.

As it stands right now, reports point out this sedan outpaces the likes of Audi’s latest RS3. Apart from the capabilities of its powertrain setup, the CLA 45 S also flaunts some aesthetic upgrades over its predecessor. The most noticeable changes are the AMG grille, a front fascia revamp, new choices for the rims, and tweaks to the headlights.

Meanwhile, inside the classy cockpit are a new steering wheel and a larger MBUX display unit with the latest software. Buyers can likewise pick from more customization options to bring out their ideal cabin aesthetic. Elsewhere, CLA 45 S drivers and their passengers can enjoy top-notch entertainment courtesy of the Burmester audio system. Mercedes-Benz says it is now capable of Dolby Atmos surround.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz