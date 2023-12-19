In a little over a week, it would be already 2024, which puts us ever closer to emission-free motoring. Despite our eagerness to finally drive without worry about the environment, the transition to completely green systems will take a while. This means purists can still enjoy high-performance thrills from machines like the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63.

It’s already an established fact that when the AMG badge is on display, the ride in question is engineered to compete. Hence, the German marque’s latest coupe touts the very best specifications its subsidiary can provide and still keeps everything street-legal.

Interested parties have two trims to choose from when it launches next year. The entry-level option tagged as the GT 55 can already muster a respectable 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is tuned to deliver 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of twist.

The powertrain of both variants is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. For superior weight reduction, its construction uses an aluminum space frame coupled with magnesium, steel, and carbon fiber components. The manufacturer also reveals it is 7.1″ longer and 1.6″ wider than the outgoing model.

Seasoned drivers who want to push it to the absolute limit should benefit from the active aero system. If they demand even more, Mercedes-AMG gladly offers an optional package that includes extra air deflectors at the front with a custom rear diffuser and a fixed rear wing.

One look at the sleek exterior tells anyone that this is not a beast to trifle with. Its massive grille adorned with the tri-point emblem, aerodynamic silhouette, and aggressive stance should be enough to intimidate any underpowered sports car foolish enough try and to take it on.

When the stock configuration feels lacking, buyers can always upgrade their 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63. Press materials list a carbon ceramic brake rotors and 21″ forged rims shod in Michelin Pilot Sport S5 tires. Finally, owners can choose to outfit their vehicles with collapsible rear jump seats to open up extra cargo space from the trunk.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-AMG