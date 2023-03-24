It has been quite some time since Ferrari launched a vehicle that does not come in a mid-engine layout. The configuration is ideal for the majority of its supercars, which is likely why they are hesitant to overhaul the setup. Nonetheless, the upcoming 2024 Roma Spider is opting for a front-mounted mill along with a soft-top.

This endows the new model with a sportier silhouette with clean dynamic lines from all angles. It evokes a sense of adventure via unplanned rides to wherever owners feel like. Plus, the drop-top lets them enjoy an even more immersive drive.

The 2+2 seating arrangement of the 2024 Roma Spider means you can bring along more people to join your excursions. Experience a seamless transition as this convertible is capable of deploying its five-layer fabric cover even at speeds of up to 37 mph.

Moreover, the process just takes around 13.5 seconds. Take note that its convertible roof takes up some trunk space. Ferrari indicates the rear storage compartment can hold 255 liters of cargo. It’s practically a minimal decrease over its hard-top sibling.

Under the hood is 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 with an output rated at 612 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. This enables the 2024 Roma Spider to hit a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds. Meanwhile, the Prancing Horse confirms its top speed remains the same as the coupe, which is pegged at 199 mph.

Completing its powertrain is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission similar to the SF90 Stradale. However, Ferrari was quick to point out that it comes with a reverse gear instead of an electric motor. Finally, the 2024 Roma Spider retains the cockpit design of the hard-top with minor revisions.

Images courtesy of Ferrari