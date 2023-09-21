If you believe high-performance vehicles are the only way to travel when you’re obscenely rich, think again! Although this is probably how the elite prefer to make their way around, it does not offer much in the way of personal protection. Thankfully, you can sit in the lap of luxury with the added benefit of armor plating sans any emissions with BMW’s 2024 i7 Protection.

This all-electric sedan is reportedly engineered to ferry VIPs who desire peace of mind when there are potential threats around. As such, clients can commission the German carmaker to outfit their rides with ballistic protection. There are two trim options available with varying levels of durability against firearms and explosives.

The 2024 BMW i7 Protection is equipped with a VR9-rated setup as standard. This is already a significant step above what commercial armored vehicles have, which are typically as high as VR7 only. A quick lookup shows it can withstand armor-piercing rounds such as 7.62 x 51 AP and Winchester .308 AP. This is more than enough unless you’re cruising through a war zone.

However, if the owner wants the ultimate level of personal safety while inside their EV, then BMW will gladly install a VPAM 10-rated package. As you can imagine this is leagues beyond what is needed, but the choice is yours to make, nonetheless. All i7 Protection variants ship with VPAM 10 glass by default.

A dual-motor powertrain supplies 544 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque. This would normally allow BMW’s EV to set jaw-dropping numbers during tests, but not on the i7 Protection. Keep in mind that the extreme layer of protection it provides comes at the cost of mileage and acceleration. According to sources, its zero to 62 mph time is clocked at 9.0 seconds.

Images courtesy of BMW