There’s just no denying that the Cobra is an icon among muscle cars. Its sexy silhouette remains as timeless as ever and enthusiasts prefer to keep it that way. In fact, AC Cars’ modern take – the 2024 Cobra GT Roadster – welcomes a collection of upgrades but retains the familiar design elements of its namesake.

Classic Cobra units in pristine condition are quite difficult to come by. However, those that do hit the auction block command a staggering price. Many of the world’s discerning automotive collectors consider it a highly sought-after machine. Thus, most are willing to pay a handsome price for one. The British marque behind this exciting project knows exactly what we want.

The 2024 AC Cobra GT Roadster, is a sleek two-seater with curves in all the places that matter. As with any contemporary high-performance vehicle, it boasts carbon fiber bodywork. The composite shell is covering an aluminum spaceframe chassis. They are sourcing it from Cecomp Spa and Icona Design Group.

Powering this open-top model is a supercharged 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V8 capable of producing 654 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque. Clients can request to pair the mill with either a 10-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual. Motoring purists are sure to pick the latter for a more traditional feel.

According to AC Cars, the 2024 Cobra GT Roadster can reach a top speed of a little over 170 mph and accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. “Substantially improved ergonomics mean that the cabin suits drivers of all sizes, and it elegantly fuses old and new, including analog instrumentation and digital technology, to enhance the driving experience,” notes the company.

Images courtesy of AC Cars