With a name like EarthRoamer, people expect nothing but the most rugged RVs engineered for exploration. Thankfully, the company’s latest addition to its lineup – the 2023 SX – is an overlanding beast ready for the roughest routes. At 34-foot, it’s large enough to pack almost anything you need to enjoy the creature comforts of home, away from their actual residence.

For the folks closely following the group’s previous outings, they’re replacing the Ford F-550 donor with another beefy truck. Hauling you, your gear, and everything else across the great outdoors is a Chevrolet Silverado 6500HD. Hence, the 2023 SX is more than just a refresh as EarthRoamer switches to a different yet capable platform.

To put your mind at ease, under the hood of this machine is a 6.6-liter Duramax turbocharged V8 diesel engine. The mill is mated to a six-speed Allison gearbox and boasts an output rated at 350 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. As you can see, it’s not lacking when it comes to performance and capabilities.

Reliability to overcome even the toughest situations is a crucial characteristic buyers want in an RV. Therefore, EarthRoamer is outfitting the 2023 SX with Warn winches on both ends and adequate LED lighting systems for superior visibility when the sun goes down. The interior is likewise brimming with luxury as generous spaces for sleeping, sitting, meal preparation, and more are all accounted for.

Toward the rear is a vacuum-infused carbon fiber camper. Earthroamer says the new model boasts larger water and fuel capacities for longer stays away from civilization. Meanwhile, the 1,600W solar panel setup and massive 18,000 Whr lithium-ion battery bank ensure electronics never run out of juice. The 2023 SX is truly an adventurer’s ideal motorhome.

Images courtesy of EarthRoamer