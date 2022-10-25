More than a month ago, Ducati gave us the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It was a limited-edition moto that draws design elements from the Huracán STO. It might have drawn attention away from the standard model at the time, but let’s see if it is the bike for you. If the Panigale V4 seems too much, here are another three trims to consider.

The 2023 Streetfighter V4 is available in base, S, and SP2 configurations. All three are outfitted with its 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine and a six-speed Ducati Quick Shift EVO 2 transmission. Output is rated at 208 horsepower and 90.4 lb-ft of torque. It’s basically the high-performance essence of the Panigale V4 with some distinct tweaks.

Off comes the fairings of the flagship two-wheeler while the handlebars are higher and wider. The Italian motorcycle marque describes it as a “natural evolution of the family that pushes the concepts of the ‘Fight Formula’ even further.” The 2023 Streetfighter V4’s new ergonomic tank outline and saddle deliver exceptional riding comfort.

Hence, you get a powerful and capable entry for the super sports naked category. The chassis features an aluminum alloy front frame, a single-sided swingarm, and adjustable shock absorbers on the upside-down forks. Ducati states the S variant benefits from a semi-active Öhlins suspension system.

It uses an NIX30 upside-down 43 mm fork with a TTX36 shock absorber. Riders can change the settings via the SmartEC 2.0 interface. Next up is the SP2 version of the 2023 Streetfighter V4 which ships with a dry clutch, machined footpegs, and carbon fiber wheels instead of alloy on the other trims. Its rims are wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires. Showrooms will have units available next year.

Images courtesy of Ducati