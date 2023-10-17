What does Thanksgiving mean to you? For most Americans, the national holiday marks an occasion wherein family and friends reconnect to reforge their bonds with one another. Aside from great food, those who participate also share drinks both non-alcoholic and alcoholic to wind down the day. If you’re in charge of the booze, why not check out the 2023 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection?

We published an article about something similar from Michter’s distillery just yesterday which involved a Kentucky sour mash whiskey and Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. Unless beer and other spirits are your preferred options at every celebration, these five bottles of rye and bourbon should provide a delightful experience.

As you can see the lineup for the 2023 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection is stacked with premium expressions for everyone to sample. The age statements indicated vary, which provides a curated series of tasting notes American whiskey enthusiasts will no doubt enjoy neat, with a splash of water, on the rocks, and in cocktails.

The youngest among the bunch is the Thomas H. Handy Sazerac – a straight rye blend roughly a little over six years old. The distillery describes it as “powerful, lush, and boldly spicy” with hints of candied fruit, mint, clove, cinnamon, fig cake, nutmeg, allspice, coconut and toffee. This is followed by the William Laure Weller – a 12-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon.

Its profile offers aromas of pipe tobacco, new leather, plums, light toffee, and caramel corn. “The palate tastes of marshmallow, salted almonds, nougat, figs and dates. “This whiskey finishes smooth, composed and flavorfully sweet,” as described by the product page. Next in the 2023 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection is the George T. Stagg – a 15-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon.

Aged in new charred oak barrels, this is bottled in its purest form to provide flavors of coffee, spearmint, nougat, molasses, dark cherries, tobacco, dates, toffee, dark chocolate, and vanilla. Second to the last is the Eagle Rare 17 Year-Old Kentucky straight bourbon, which delivers notes of tobacco, cigar boxes, almonds, cinnamon, toffee, leather, and vanilla.

Finally, rounding out the 2023 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection is Sazerac Rye 18 Year-Old Kentucky straight rye whiskey. A snippet reads, “This straight rye has a mellow spice and dry sweetness that dances on the tongue, giving pure delight that is worthy of the Sazerac name.” Don’t miss out on any of these and grab a bottle of each or more.

