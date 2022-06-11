If you missed out on the exclusive three-unit Boat Tail Rolls-Royce, there are other options out there. For example, we have Bentley with its offering of the 2023 Continental GT S and Continental GTC S. While the two variants retain the specifications of the outgoing models, each also welcomes aesthetic updates and a sportier exhaust system.

It means both the regular grand tourer and its open-top version still call on a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for all-wheel-drive performance. Bentley says the 2023 Continental GT S’s powertrain output is still at 542 bhp and 568 lb-ft of torque.

The 2023 Continental GT S can zip from 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 198 mph. For an even more pleasurable drive, the chassis welcomes a 48V active anti-roll control system. It dynamically adjusts to counteract body roll, which improves cornering characteristics.

This likewise improves overall comfort when the vehicle is on the highway. Then there are the new note owners hear courtesy of the distinct exhaust setup. Other visual tweaks from Bentley include the gloss black trims. You can see it on the mirror caps, skirts, splitters, grille, surrounds, S badging, and exhaust tips.

The 2023 Continental GT S and its convertible cousin ride on a choice between 21-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels. Of course, to match the other embellishments, these are draped in a gloss black finish. The calipers, on the other hand, flaunt a red hue for contrast. Only the Bentley badge and model script are in shiny chrome.

Equally elegant is the cabin with Dinamica suede and leather on various components. Two-tone seats with contrasting stitching look dashing and sporty. “S” badging is on multiple surfaces to remind owners that they’re behind the wheel of a 2023 Continental GT S.

Images courtesy of Bentley