When you think of Italian motorcycles, Ducati and Piaggio are likely the brands that come to mind. However, moto enthusiasts know that there are more if you really know what to look for. MV Agusta just unveiled its 2022 F3 RR and it’s a striking candidate for interested buyers to consider as their next superbike.

The manufacturer is engineering this model not only for sleek looks but for race-ready aerodynamics. During its development, the 2022 F3 RR was spending most of its time in the wind tunnel. Its fairings have undergone extensive testing to ensure exceptional performance and efficiency on the tracks or the streets.

Its carbon fiber body kit features special winglets and a higher windscreen. Meanwhile, its fender outline directs airflow into the radiator and helps generate a load of about 17.6 lbs for the front. This allows your two-wheeler to handle corners smoothly and keep it firmly planted at higher speeds.

Its sturdy frame holds a 147-horsepower, three-cylinder Trepistoni engine which MV Agusta claims is “the absolutely most powerful of all bikes in the 800 displacement.” The 2022 F3 RR’s power plant features new crankshaft bearings and improved throttle response.

Moreover, the exhaust system welcomes a stylish new header design as well. Buyers have the option to outfit their superbike with an Akrapovič titanium exhaust instead. This add-on shaves off a bit more weight and bumps up the power to around 155 bhp.

Enjoy your ride safely with the help of its Continental ABS and its cornering function. Its 5.5” TFT digital instrument panel with handlebar controls can connect to your smartphone to enable more intuitive features. The aggressive styling and muscular profile of the 2022 F3 RR already make it one desirable machine.