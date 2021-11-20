Despite the hardships we continue to face, the holiday spirit is in the air. It is the season to spread cheer and love. Moreover, it’s also the best time to give yourself a well-deserved gift. How about the 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO? This superbike may just be your key to pure bliss until the next one comes along.

Let’s face it, our passion for two-wheelers never really ends with just one. As long as the budget never becomes an issue, feel free to indulge in what makes you happy. Nevertheless, anybody who gets to ride this is sure to enjoy the adrenaline rush it delivers. Seriously though, don’t forget to gear up! Safety first before fun!

The first thing KTM highlights here is the Semi-Active Suspension Technology (SAT). Choose between three regular modes: STREET, COMFORT, and SPORT. An optional SUSPENSION PRO upgrade package adds another three: AUTO, TRACK, ADVANCED. These make the 2022 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO, a mean yet versatile machine.

Speaking of which, we’re looking at a 1,301-cc liquid-cooled V-Twin powerplant. This bad boy boasts an output of 177 horsepower with 103.25 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the frame of the 2022 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO relies on the engine to improve its torsional rigidity.

Reigning in this race-ready monster are two Brembo Stylema monobloc four-piston calipers for the front. Meanwhile, the rear wheel is armed with a Brembo twin-piston unit. The 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO is shipping out to dealerships early next year. So, better reserve your unit now before the first batch are all spoken for.

Images courtesy of KTM