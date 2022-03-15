Supercar manufacturers do not have a monopoly over track-focused versions of their popular models. Motorcycle companies also occasionally develop and release race-ready versions of their rides. For example, we have Ducati here as it revamps its late 2020 superbike. Check out the 2022 Panigale V4 SP2 and the remarkable features you get with it.

Follow-up models typically ship with a couple of upgrades here and there. There are exceptions, however, such as what you can find on Ducati’s latest GP-tier model right here. In fact, the renowned Italian motoring marque calls it “the ultimate racetrack machine” and that’s not up for debate.

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 comes with a 1,130 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. The specifications on here are MotoGP in origin so expect its performance to blow the competition away. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift technology.

Furthermore, it is outfitted with a lightened final drive with an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch and 520 chain. Ducati rates the output at 210 horsepower with 90.6 lb-ft of torque on a superbike with a dry weight of 381 lbs. The 2022 Panigale V4 SP2 sports a racing exhaust co-developed with Akrapovič.

It flaunts a “Winter Test” livery that is mostly in black with accents in red and silver. The moto touts wings, heel guards, a front mudguard, an open clutch cover, and five-split-spoke wheels, all in carbon fiber. Meanwhile, the front frame, steering stem, fuel tank, footpegs, and mirror hole covers are in aluminum. Preorders of the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 should start soon with deliveries to follow before the year ends.

Images courtesy of Ducati