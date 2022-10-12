In 2018, Nissan formed a collaboration with the famed Italian group Italdesign to endow its GT-R with a European aesthetic appeal. The latter gladly took on the project to produce a limited run of the high-performance machine. Each example is an instant collector’s item given its rarity, but it looks like a 2021 GT-R50 is now on the market.

Its sale is handled by Legendary Motor Company (LMC) which notes that this is number 11 out of 19 based on the 2021 Nissan GT-R. Much like the original prototype, it boasts Japanese engineering with elegant Italian workmanship courtesy of Italdesign.

Interested clients will be glad to know that its condition is practically brand new. According to the listing, this 2021 GT-R50 only shows delivery mileage. Also, this means the original owner likely kept it as a showpiece. Hence, this is an opportunity of a lifetime for those with money to burn for this rare automotive masterpiece.

Under the hood is a hand-assembled 3.8-liter V6 VR38DETT engine with an output of 710 horsepower and 585 lb-ft of torque. The highly tuned mill is paired to a dual-clutch sequential six-speed gearbox. This directs everything to all four 21” carbon fiber wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tires.

The 2021 GT-R50’s suspension setup comes with BILSTEIN DampTronic technology. Meanwhile, to ensure your Godzilla stops when you need it to, Brembo brake units in red are on standby. This Nissan GT-R flaunts a custom Liquid Silver metallic coat with accents in Nismo Red.

Furthermore, it sports an optional Rear Hydraulic Wing package for dynamic adjustments on the fly. Italdesign endows the cockpit with carbon fiber, Alcantara, Italian leather, and gold embellishments. Even the exclusive steering wheel uses the composite for the spokes and central hub.

Images courtesy of Legendary Motor Company