Fans of certain automotive brands are usually quite particular about certain aspects when a new model comes out. It could be an element that they consider a signature of the marque. These include features, performance, trims, after-market add-ons, and aesthetics. Changes to the latter are probably something that most carmakers avoid at all cost as to keep their loyal clientele happy. Nevertheless, the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe, now bears a striking alteration that might alienate longtime owners.

The company probably expects criticism to arise shortly after the debut of the latest addition to its beloved model series. On the other hand, potential buyers who want a fresh take will likely love what they see. Any hardcore gearhead would know that it has somewhat to do with the iconic kidney grilles. For the longest time, people recognize this feature as an exclusive aesthetic of BMW vehicles.

Over the years, the evolution of what folks see upfront has been dramatic. However, the new look it gives the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe actually seems striking in our opinion. While some of you will disagree, we must understand that change must be constant for manufacturers to adapt to the market. The bigger and angular grilles actually function to direct more air inside for proper cooling.

This optimizes the performance of its 2.0-liter 4-cylinder or 3.0-liter 6-cylinder TwinPower engine. These produce 255 horsepower and 382 horsepower respectively. Testing shows that the latter can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. You can likewise choose to configure your 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe with an optional xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

