In the weeks leading up to RM Sotheby’s first major auction in 2023, sources were already teasing awesome lots hitting the stage. We were able to feature several vehicles from Porsche and Ferrari, but this next ride is supposedly one of the rarest examples out there. Check out the 2014 LaFerrari in an exclusively bold colorway.

This sleek silhouette made its debut in 2013 amidst a scene flowing with innovative technology. It seems at the time, the automotive industry was crazy about hybrid powertrains and technology. Although battery-electric models like the Tesla Roadster were already on the market, marques like Ferrari and others were not yet ready to go completely emission-free just yet.

Therefore, the 2014 LaFerrari uses a mid-mounted 6.3-liter V12 sourced from the manufacturer’s FXX platform. RM Sotheby’s notes that it’s rated at 789 horsepower and 517 lb-ft of torque. Next up is the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) based on its Formula 1 race cars.

The electric motor adds another 161 horsepower and 147 lb-ft of torque. Overall, the Prancing Horse’s supercar produces a jaw-dropping 949 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. Completing its setup is a seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle directing all of the output to the rear wheels.

Testing reveals it can easily zip from zero to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds. Chassis number ZFF76ZFA2E0207435 is under the ownership of renowned Ferrari enthusiast and collector Greg Whitten. This 2014 LaFerrari flaunts a vibrant Blu Elettrico with a cockpit in Crema. RM Sotheby’s confirms it is the only unit in this chromatic combination. At the time of inspection, the odometer only reads 3,186 miles.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s