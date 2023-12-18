The 2000 Washington #7 penthouse in San Francisco, California is one of only two pre-war duplex penthouses in Pacific Heights that boasts a striking panorama of the San Francisco Bay, from Golden Gate to Alcatraz to Russian Hill. It is currently on the market for $19,900,000.

This luxurious property hosts four bedrooms, four full and two partial bathrooms and massive interior space at 6,175 square feet. It is distinguished by a sweeping suite of grand yet elegant entertaining rooms from entrance gallery all the way to the living room, family room, and even the expansive kitchen and formal dining room.

Meanwhile, high ceilings, white fluted pilasters, arches in enfilade, and rosettes pay tribute to its classical heritage yet convey a modern feeling of openness. The opulent primary suite complements three guest bedrooms, each equipped with marble baths while a sweeping curved staircase leads to the upper level of the 2000 Washington #7 penthouse which hosts the home office or media room boasting with soaring ceilings. In this area you’ll also find a wet bar and a landscaped terrace that offers spectacular views of the North Bay.

The residence was renovated in 2014 by architect Andrew Skurman, whose work on the penthouse received a Julia Morgan Award from the Institute of Classical Architecture & Arts Northern California Chapter. It was gutted and redesigned to honor its original beaux-arts style.

Accessed by elevator, the 2000 Washington #7 penthouse is full of period details beginning with the entry gallery and enfilade finished with decorative molding and detailed skylights. The parquet Versailles flooring is also waxed to help brighten up the space throughout the home. Contrasting the dark wood floors are the walls and ceilings which are painted white for a contemporary finish.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty