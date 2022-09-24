Don’t you find it frustrating when a vehicle you’ve always wanted has been sold already? It’s difficult to keep track of every auction at any given time. Unless you have insider information about what’s about to go down, it all boils down to luck. To help you guys out, there happens to be a 1999 Land Rover Defender 90 in need of a new owner.

If you have some cash saved up in case something like this comes up, now’s the time to place your bid. The demand for Land Rover’s iconic SUV does not appear to diminish even years after a particular model year comes out. In fact, the older it gets, the more appealing the vehicle is to the right crowd.

Collecting Cars is offering a soft top version. We know some Land Rover enthusiasts prefer a hard top, but it’s just a matter of taste. Anyway, what makes this 1999 Land Rover Defender 90 appealing is the convertible versatility. Depending on the task, the removable cover makes it possible to accommodate most types of cargo.

Rear seats mean you and the gang can head out on escapades. The 1999 Land Rover Defender 90 is finished in white with black trims on the flared fenders, grille, bumpers, running boards, door handles, and hinges. The removable soft top is red. It’s in a right-hand-drive setup with a 2.5 TD5 engine and a manual gearbox.

The odometer shows 65,800 miles. VIN SALLDVA87XA177018 features Braum carbon fiber seats in red leather upholstery. The rest of the cabin flaunts a mix of black and red upholstery with contrasting stitching. As of this writing, the 1999 Land Rover Defender 90 is still available.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars