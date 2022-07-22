Not long ago, Lamborghini surprised the automotive industry when it announced that the Countach LPI 800-4 will be the first and last remake. Instead, it will focus on the development of its sustainable platforms. Those hoping for the classic version are in luck with Bring A Trailer presenting a 1988 Countach 5000 QV.

Bids for chassis number ZA9CA05AXJLA12242 peaked at $560,000 but did not meet the reserve price. Therefore, the auction house believes the supercar is likely to make a reappearance in the listings down the line. This is one of 610 examples from the original production run between 1985 and 1988.

The silhouette of this 1988 Countach 5000 QV and the other from the same range are the work of Italian designer Marcello Gandini. Lamborghini introduced the model as a prototype in 1971 before it eventually became an official part of the lineup and eventually an icon.

It features a tubular steel frame with aluminium bodywork and NACA air ducts. The 1988 Countach 5000 QV, meanwhile, swaps out front and rear deck lids for Kevlar. We have a European-style bumper and rear bumperettes. Bring A Trailer notes that there are signs of damage on the V-shaped rear wing and panels. Likewise, bubbling is visible on the right fender’s coat. Overall, these cosmetic issues are minimal.

A 5.2-liter V12 engine with replacement fuel injectors, new spark plugs, and intake hoses, outputs 414 horsepower. Automotive purists are in for a treat as it uses a five-speed manual transmission. This 1988 Countach 5000 QV rides on color-matching 15” OZ wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tires. Finally, The odometer shows 7,300 miles.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer