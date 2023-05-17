A great thing about a customized RV is that buyers get the pick the donor platform to be converted. There are plenty of makes and models available but it all boils down to personal preferences. If given the choice, we have a workhorse of a machine in mind. Bring a Trailer just so happened to list one recently – a 1987 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300L.

This camper conversion seems like it’s ready for any type of adventure at a moment’s notice. Provided it’s already fueled and packed with all the necessary supplies, all that you need to worry about is where to drive it to. Behind this awesome expedition-style build is Wabi-Sabi Overland.

A signature feature of the 1987 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300L is the portal axles, which give it impressive ground clearance. Upon checking, Chassis WDB4351151W141695 is showing 32,000 miles on the odometer but has been tagged as total miles unknown by the seller.

It’s outfitted with a 6.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six mated to an eight-speed manual gearbox. It is painted green, black, and white. The motorhome’s cabin is accessible via the cab as well as a door at the right with a folding ladder. Inside you’ll find a kitchenette, dinette table, sleeping area, a refrigerator, and a shower, among others.

Meanwhile, the toilet comes with an Air Head composting function. The 1987 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300L can hold up to 30 gallons of fresh water and 16 gallons of gray water in their respective tanks. The underside is where the blackwater and solid waste tanks are mounted.

A roof turret hatch allows owners to easily access the cargo cages and the racks. A snorkel air intake implies this overlanding behemoth can easily ford water that would stop other RVs dead on their tracks. The 1987 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300L also rides on 20” wheels shod in Continental MPT 91 tires.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer