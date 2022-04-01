The American classic car scene is full of surprises. This 1987 Buick GNX shows us what are some of the rare finds that can come up. It’s currently on auction under Bring A Trailer and will likely close out somewhere above $200,000. As of this writing, the bid is already at $166,000 with only six days left.

This car is close to pristine condition save for very minimal imperfections on the corner of the bumpers. In addition to its cosmetic appeal, the mileage on this bad boy is only 865 miles. Furthermore, the 1987 Buick GNX only saw 547 units roll out of the factory.

Bring A Trailer notes that this is number 41 from the production line. It was first delivered to Bayview Buick GMC of Port Richey, Florida. The shadowy paint job is not exclusive to this specific machine as the entire series was shipped out in the same blackout colorway.

McLaren Performance Technologies/ASC contributed to the development of the 1987 Buick GNX. It features composite wheel arches, heat-extracting fender vents, special badging, a rear window defogger, automatic power antenna, dual-exhaust outlets, sport mirrors, and a three-piece spoiler.

A set of 16” black cross-lace wheels with silver outer rims look awesome on the 1987 Buick GNX. Powering the vehicle is a 3.8-liter V6 packing a Garrett T3 turbocharger. 276 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque courses through a Turbo-Hydramatic 200R4 four-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels.

The 1987 Buick GNX can hit a top speed of 124 mph and complete a 0-62 mph run in 4.7 seconds. To match the dark exterior, the cabin touts a two-tone black and Sand Gray upholstery. Old-school entertainment comes from a Delco AM/FM/Cassette stereo head unit.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer