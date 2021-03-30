The way things are going right now, most would consider as a prelude to the apocalypse. Mankind eventually falls as the pandemic continues to rage for years and leaves the world a desolate wasteland. If we let our imagination run wild, we’re sure zombies and other monsters are not far behind as well. If you’re the lucky owner of this custom Mercedes-Benz Unimog, then you should survive fairly easy.

Even in its default form, the Unimog is perhaps the German marque’s toughest machine. The one in question here is currently on the market for $239,500. It appears to be a campervan conversion according to the images.

You can find the ad for it on Gumtree which also describes it as the “Ultimate ‘go anywhere’ vehicle.” It also says that this Green Mercedes-Benz Unimog is a 1986 model. On any given day, we would rather opt for a brand-new camper van, but it cannot compare to this old-school yet powerful truck.

The platform has been lauded for years thanks to its durability and remarkable ground clearance. This makes it a capable vehicle for overlanding enthusiasts and those who love the outdoors. Dunlop comfort foam mattresses

Creature comforts such as air conditioning, two refrigerators, an expandable roof, a Shurflo 5.6 smartflow freshwater pump, and a shower plus toilet are all on board. A kitchenette with a sink and a Webasto cooktop makes meal preparation a breeze.

There are about 55,121 miles on the odometer, but it is supposedly in excellent running condition. This Mercedes-Benz Unimog campervan conversion rides on chunky Continental all-terrain tires. The unit is in Blackbutt, Queensland.

Images courtesy of Gumtree