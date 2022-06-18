One of the most highly anticipated annual automotive events is just a couple of days away. We already know that some of the biggest names in the industry will unveil new latest rides at the show. Moreover, some rare gems will head to auction as well. Nevertheless, the machine to look out for is a 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster.

Ken Block is a name everybody associates with outrageous stunts aboard various vehicles. His Gymkhana series saw the Hoonigan himself push different models to the extreme. After 14 years of showcasing awesome driving skills, the team is revisiting the Japanese marque with the 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster.

However, fans won’t be seeing the man behind the wheel anymore. Instead, American professional motorsports competitor and X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana is taking over. The donor vehicle here is a 1983 Subaru GL Wagon. From a performance perspective, the original 1.8-liter flat-four is only good for about 73 hp.

Since this is a Hoonigan platform we’re talking about, the stock powertrain was soon out of the picture. The 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster is now running on a tuned boxer four with a six-speed sequential transmission. Although the specifics are not available as of this writing, the team says the output is around 862 horsepower.

To handle all the extreme forces it will encounter on a regular basis, the car is outfitted with a heavy-duty suspension system. They’re also wrapping the tubular space frame chassis with a custom carbon fiber bodywork “The Family Huckster is without a doubt my all time favorite vehicle to drive. Can’t wait to show the world at Goodwood and later this year in the next Gymkhana,” says Pastrana.

Image courtesy of Hoonigan