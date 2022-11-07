Much like the renowned Land Rover Defender series, Toyota also has a rugged platform many hold in high regard. While modern iterations of the vehicles offer more features with impressive performance, the classics will always appeal to diehard fans. Bring a Trailer is once again eager to showcase a retro ride with this 1982 Land Cruiser FJ43.

To keep vintage vehicles like this in tip-top shape requires an expert touch. Hence, responsible for the exceptional condition of this example are the guys over at The FJ Company. They are one of the best shops out there that specialize in restorations and other services for the Japanese marque’s off-road machine.

For longtime overlanding enthusiasts, the sight of the SUV’s timeless silhouette should scratch that nostalgic itch. The auction house says the most recent owner acquired the 1982 Land Cruiser FJ43 in 2019. Before that, records show a body-off repaint in Grayish Olive with no indication of any major repairs.

Chassis number FJ43109975 is The FJ Company’s build number 1111. Buyers can view this designation on the special plaque on the driver-side door jamb, which likewise notes it to be based on their G43-S specification. Bring a Trailer says the odometer shows 3,400 miles. The 1982 Land Cruiser FJ43 comes with a Warn front winch, Rigid Truck-Lite LED headlamps, and a Hi-Lift jack.

Other modifications include a color-matching jerrycan, The FJ Company custom bumpers with fog lights, a receiver hitch, and dual side mirrors. Its 16” Evo Corse Dakar rims are in black and shod in BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires. Inside, the 1982 Land Cruiser FJ43 sports red leather upholstery on the Recaro Specialist front seats and rear bench seats.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer