A shop is offering an old-school SUV that’s not likely to stay on the market for too long. Collectors hungry for nostalgic rides might want to check out this 1978 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle Levi’s Edition. It’s rare to find an example of its vintage for sale and in such a great condition.

It’s designated as lot F205 at Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2022 event. At the time, carmakers were marketing their models with fancy trims such as Corinthian leather upholstery and Pierre Cardin styled cockpits. Jeep, on the other hand, went with a cool partner for its vehicle.

To match the exterior of the Cherokee Golden Eagle, the interior sports tan vinyl upholstery and buttons courtesy of Levi’s. As the name says, the SUV features the Golden Eagle stripe and hood package and branding below the doors. Its colors are great and complement the deep brown coat.

You can see the distinct image of the bird with lines that extend to the sides and wrap around the rear. Its four-wheel-drive powertrain calls on a 360 CI V8 engine and a TH400 automatic gearbox. There’s a set of bronze wheels with tall Jeep center caps shod in Milestar Patagonia M/T tires.

Along with Jeep’s heavy-duty suspension and differentials sourced from Dana, the Cherokee Golden Eagle Levi’s Edition is a capable overlanding machine. To contrast the earthy hues of its paint job, the 1978 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle Levi’s Edition features chrome on the roof rack, side mirrors, roof rack, and its front/rear rubber-inset bumpers.

Inside, you’ll find a three-spoke steering wheel, a special instrument cluster overlay, and a medallion on the glove box. Mecum Auctions expects the 1978 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle Levi’s Edition to sell for about $60,000 to $80,000.

Images courtesy of Mecum Auctions