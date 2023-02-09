It looks like RM Sotheby’s still has more outstanding machines from the Prancing Horse to offer this 2023. After a stellar start this year with the likes of a 1995 F512 M in Canna di Fucile Metallizzato and a 2014 Laferrari in Blu Elettrico, what’s next on the auction block will blow Ferrari enthusiasts away. A 1967 Dino 206 S is looking for a new owner.

This is lot number 101 and is one of several vehicles heading to Pompano Beach, Florida next week. The automotive scene hails it as an exceptional example among racing cars in the 1960s. We’re sure most share the same opinion. The auction house did not specify the estimated pricing, so it’s a good guess bids might hit ridiculous numbers.

RM Sotheby’s lists the 1967 Dino 206 S as chassis number 032 with engine number 4 and gearbox number 11. Documentation confirms that everything matches which bumps up its desirability even further. Furthermore, the fact that this spyder also saw action in various competitions is sure to drive the price way beyond expectations.

This sleek crimson racer is also one of only two with “the most power Tipo 233 engine that contained the final evolution of the Dino 206 S engine development.” According to the group hosting its sale, its mill should be generating more than 270 horsepower. Some restoration work by Ferrari Classiche was listed in 2014.

“With lines directly derived from Ferrari’s legendary 330 P3/P4, the Dino 206 S makes an instant visual impact in any collection,” writes RM Sotheby’s. “Further, the exceptional originality of chassis 032 puts it in a class above a number of the other 206 S examples, some of which have led very challenging lives in their racing efforts.”

