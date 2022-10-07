Bring a Trailer never fails to deliver when it comes to automobiles that scratch your nostalgic itch. So far, their offerings boast a remarkable variety which ranges from trucks, SUVs, sports cars, and more. Classic automotive collectors might want to consider one of their latest lots. This is a 1963 International Harvester Scout 80 in Woodland Brown Metallic.

According to the listing, this vintage vehicle was acquired by the seller in 2011. The plan was to turn it into a project build. The original condition of the 1963 International Harvester Scout 80 needed some work. Hence, it underwent restoration and some modification to turn it into the looker you see here right now.

The auction house gladly shares some details regarding the process. A body-off refresh address spots with visible signs of damage and rust. The current owner likewise nixes the door handles and tweaks the tailgate aesthetics. Meanwhile, the frame and undercarriage sport a black powder coat finish.

It welcomes a Ford F-100 fuel cell, a fold-flat windshield, an LED light bar, a roof rack, and a steel front bumper with a Smittybilt winch. Another notable addition to the 1963 International Harvester Scout 80 is the 327ci V8 engine mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox.

It rides on black 15” aftermarket wheels shod in 35×12.5″ Pro Comp Mud Terrain tires. This 1963 International Harvester Scout 80 touts power steering, a dual-range transfer case, Toyota axles, and Toyota springs. Inside, you have bucket seats in black vinyl with tan inserts and a rear bench in the same upholstery. Finally, there’s a Chevrolet steering wheel and Speedhut instruments.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer