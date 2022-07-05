The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed may be over, but it doesn’t mean the arrival of awesome cars also stops. With so many upcoming modern machines heading our way, some of you might be in the mood for the classics. Thankfully, Bring A Trailer is here to bring us this elegant 1959 Ferrari 250 GT in a Tour de France style.

According to Bring A Trailer, this vehicle shows a manufacturing date of 1959. It was offered with the original Pininfarina bodywork but underwent a series of changes along the way. After its disassembly for shipping to the United Kingdom around the 1980s sans powertrain, it changed hands a couple of times more.

What you see now is the work of Carrozzeria Auto Sport, which bestows this 1959 Ferrari 250 GT with its distinct silhouette. It now flaunts a replica alloy coachwork of a Long Wheelbase Berlinetta Tour de France. Chassis number 1657 also comes with a replacement 3.0-liter Colombo V12.

The mill features Weber carburetors, velocity stacks, and an air pan. It’s then mated to a four-speed manual transmission and a central shifter. The 1959 Ferrari 250 GT rides on 16” Borrani wire rims with drum brakes. As for the interior, tan leather wraps the custom Tour de France seats by Romano Luppi.

Its door panels, center console and rear shelf are all in color-matching diamond-stitched upholstery as the seats. Black jute-backed wool carpeting lines the floors to contrast the other tones in the cockpit. As of this writing, Bring A Trailer currently shows that bids are already at $580,000 with 11 days to go. Better hop to it if you want to be this 1959 Ferrari 250 GT’s new owner.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer