For the people who are always after some of the most exceptional vehicles in existence, auctions are usually where the action is. As RM Sotheby’s prepares to host its 2022 event in Monterey this August, we learn more about what’s in store. The latest machine that is likely to make a splash is this 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider.

It may seem like just another classic race car that probably never saw action on the tracks. However, this lot is not. According to RM Sotheby’s, the motorsports history of this 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Spider is outstanding. This is chassis number 0598 CM and comes with a matching engine number.

This example had the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio behind the wheel at the 1956 1000 KM Buenos Aires. Next, it saw action between 1956 and 1957 in the hands of the great Carroll Shelby. The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Spider achieved 10 podium finishes and eight wins.

Other notable names include Richie Ginther, Chuck Daigh, Jim Rathmann, Phil Hill, Joakim Bonnier, Eugenio Castellotti, Bruce Kessler, and Masten Gregory. In total, we’re looking at a glorious 19 podium placements and 11 wins out of a total of 40 races in-period.

The coachwork on this 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider is by Sergio Scaglietti. Moreover, the fuel tank features an inscription by Shelby that reads, “Mr. Ferrari told me that this was the best Ferrari he ever built.” Whoever outbids everyone else will also take home more than just the racer.

Two trophies for races in 1956 and 1958 earned by the man who designed the Cobra are part of the package. Moreover, the 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider also includes its 1957 Nassau racing license plate. This is an opportunity many cannot ignore.

