There’s no greater honor to have your creation recognized as one of the few that shaped modern automotive design. Previously, the U.S. Department of the Interior partnered with the Hagerty Drivers Foundation to recognize some of the most iconic silhouettes in American car culture. This 1951 Mercury Coupe by Barris Kustoms is one of many on the list.

As of this writing, there are about 30 models that qualify for the National Historic Vehicle Register. They’re also filing everything under the Historic American Engineering Record. According to the people behind this project, “the important history of America’s significant automobiles, preserving their information for future generations in perpetuity at the Library of Congress.”

We want to talk about the Barris Kustoms 1951 Mercury Coupe because this bad boy is going under the hammer this weekend. Organizing the sale is Mecum Auctions and they will be holding the event in Florida. Classic car enthusiasts predict it will likely exceed $1 million before the hammer drops.

Collectors will fight over who finally gets to own one of the most sought-after custom car. The original owner of this rare ride is Bob Hirohata. It sports a fancy art deco outline in a two-tone coat of Ice Green and Organic Dark Green. Perhaps the vibrant eye-catching tone of the machine adds to its appeal.

With so many changes made by the shop, the result is a sexy streamlined body. Meanwhile, the interior is just a striking as what you see outside. All the elements within take you back in time such as the window roller handles, analog instruments, and more. The leather upholstery of this 1951 Mercury Coupe uses a mix of cream with various shades of green.

Images courtesy of Mecum Auctions