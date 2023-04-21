If you’re a fan of “Succession” and like the Roy clan have money to burn, then you could be the owner of this lavish Manhattan triplex featured in the opening scene of Episode 4 of the series. This penthouse sits perched on top of the luxurious tower called 180 East 88th Street and is on the market for a whopping $29 million.

Joe McMillan’s DDG developed and designed this home that spans 5,508 sq. ft. and boasts soaring ceilings as high as 28 feet. It offers sprawling panoramic views of New York as it is reportedly the tallest residence north of 72nd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows also overlook the city skyline and Central Park.

A private elevator gets you through all three floors of this 180 East 88th Street condo as well as a sculptural spiral staircase. On the ground floor is the living and dining room, which shares an open-plan layout with a cozy great room that has a fireplace and a wet bar. The same flour also hosts the custom Molteni & C Dada kitchen with furnishings that include a full suite of Gaggenau appliances, a center island, natural brass fixtures by Fantini, and Statuario marble countertops. A few steps away is a den that serves as a guest bedroom, office, or library.

Meanwhile, the five spacious bedrooms make up the upper level with the primary suite having its own fireplace, dressing room, and romantic loggia terrace. There are four bathrooms spread throughout the home and two powder rooms. The primary bathroom even has marble fixtures, marble slabs with mosaic walls, and oak cabinets.

This luxurious penthouse at 180 East 88th Street even offers plenty of outdoor space, a total of 3,500 square feet to be precise, across three floors. It also has a 2,100-square-foot roof terrace that hovers 467 feet above the city.

Images courtesy of Corcoran