Tucked behind gates on eight acres of land, this Bel Air retreat at 1492 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles California previously belonged to Jennifer Lopez. Property records show the new owners are Taiwanese businessman Walter Wang, president and CEO of JM Eagle, and his wife Shirley, founder and CEO of Plastpro. They boought the property for $33, 950,000 from its original selling price of $42, 500, 000, which is still $6,000,000 more than what the singer paid for when she acquired it in 2016.

Originally designed by iconic architect Samuel Marx, the house has since been re-imagined into “a masterful one of a kind multi-structure French Country refuge.” The creamy stucco and wood-accented dwelling offers over 12,800 square feet of living space with the living room on the main level boasting high ceilings, a wet bar, a fireplace, and steel windows and doors opening to stone terraces.

Moreover, this Bel Air retreat at 1492 Stone Canyon Road has a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen with a built-in breakfast area and stone fireplace. A large family/game room with bar opens to a terrace with three-sided infinity edge pool. Also, all nine bedrooms open to large terraces with lush views. The upstairs master bedroom wing comes complete with a library/sitting room, his & hers dressing rooms zand baths, and a fireplace. On the same floor is an office/study, massage and guest room.

Other interior luxuries include a 30-seat screening room, an office/study, and a massage and guest room. Meanwhile, the expansive grounds has a pagoda with firepit, an infinity edge pool and spa, putting green, a guest house/studio/gym, 100 seat amphitheater, organic vegetable garden, and an entertainment pavilion with full kitchen. There’s also a private lake with sandy beach & outdoor shower. and a separate guest cottage, large motor court, additional parking, and a massive lawn surrounded by specimen plants and mature trees.

Images courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates