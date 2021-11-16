Among luxury vessels, most clients often go for monohull models probably because of aesthetics. Perhaps what pushed this to become the ideal configuration comes from classic shipbuilding. However, thanks to advancements in nautical technology and engineering, we now know that more is better. Thus, we believe the 100 Sunreef Power Yacht is a wonderful option for a lot of reasons.

Just like the previous models from Sunreef that graced our pages, this is still a twin-hull affair. In fact, we would have been disappointed if they dropped it for this edition. When you prefer remarkable stability even on rough waters, this is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Another awesome aspect of a catamaran is the amount of space your interior designer gets to work with. The 93.9-foot 100 Sunreef Power Yacht has a beam 44.3 feet wide, which allows owners and guests to enjoy vast areas for relaxation or fun. As long as it does not affect safety and performance, you have full creative freedom here.

The Polish company encourages clients to think of the layout as a default template. This means they can turn the 100 Sunreef Power Yacht into a bespoke vessel of their dreams. Even when you are inside the main deck saloon, the panoramic glazing makes it feel open. Even the volumes within each hull have windows with a view.

Step out into the stern section to access the hydraulic platform and garage. Here you can just lounge around or just play with the water toys. Next, is the bow, which boats another lounging area perfect for hanging out when the sun is up or when it goes down. Finally, the flybridge of the 100 Sunreef Power Yacht can fit a small pool or jacuzzi and so much more.

Images courtesy of Sunreef