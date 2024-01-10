Withings is kicking up CES 2024 with an all-in-one health gadget that’s sure to garner attention and prompt discussions. Called BeamO, it’s a diagnostic health monitor for home use that helps keep tabs on the vitals of your lungs, heart, and body temperature.

It’s a USB-shaped multis-cope that according to press releases “will revolutionize the measurement of the core vitals carried out during medical visits from the comfort of one’s own home. This crucial data will provide a vital overview of overall health or warning signs of potential areas of concern.”

The BeamO provides a complete health checkup in just one minute and using four cutting-edge sensors. It features a digital stethoscope that gives insights into your heart and lung sounds, has an oximeter that measures blood oxygen levels, a contactless thermometer, and a medical-grade 1-lead ECG to detect AFib.

This device has the ability to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) on a daily basis and offer notifications in case heart rates are too low or too high. It can also detect high body temperature and show possible signs of desaturation of your blood oxygen.

Moreover, the BeamO has a digital stethoscope that provides heart and lungs sounds. But of course, only a doctor can evaluate the readings. It can be used up to eight people in the household and runs on a USB-C rechargeable battery with an 8-month battery life. Because of its compact size (smaller than a smartphone), it can be used as an emergency outdoor too.

Users can save and sync their data over WiFi via the Withings mobile app. The company plans to release the BeamO in 2024 but has yet to have it CE and FDA certified for mass production.

Images courtesy of Withings