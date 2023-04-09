This Water Mill estate in the Hamptons is set on a private peninsula on Mecox Bay. It’s a 28,000 sq. ft property that sits on 12.2 acres of land. It has plenty to offer both inside and outside but the main attraction is the massive 750-gallon shark tank found in the entertainment room, which also hosts a wet bar and an arcade.

This 11-bedroom home has the luxuries you can imagine including a 14-seat movie theater, an indoor pool and spa, a two-lane bowling alley, and a half basketball court. It also has 14 full bathrooms and five powder rooms.

Meanwhile outside there’s a heated pool with a waterfall, another half-basketball court, a dining space with a grill and pizza oven, a 3-car garage, and a pool house cabana with a kitchenette and full bathroom.

The Water Mill Estate even has a 350-bottle wine cellar, a professional gym, and a game room with billiards. This is a three-level home that opens to a grand foyer with dual staircases. On the first floor is a well-equipped eat-in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and marble countertops and accompanied by a formal dining room that seats ten.

Then there’s the exterior family room and a formal living area joined by a private study and a separate den with a fireplace and wet bar. The downstairs also has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a staff area with a kitchenette, living room, and dining room.

Meanwhile, the second floor hosts the primary suite along with six guest bedrooms. The guest wing connects to two seating areas, an office, and an upstairs laundry room. Then multiple terraces overlook Mecox Bay and offer sweeping views across the estate. Of course, all these come at a hefty price of $59,500,000 with Hedgerow Exclusive Properties handling the listing.

Images courtesy of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties