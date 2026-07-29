Vollebak’s Leather Shielding Jacket offers not just ruggedly handsome looks, but also data security. It blocks out external electromagnetic radiation thanks to a NASA-inspired lining of 100% silver-plated polyamide. It features deeply embedded silver into its lightweight ripstop nylon fiber base, or as Vollebak says, “grown into the material.”

The embedded silver reflects certain types of electromagnetic energy and kills bacteria simultaneously. It blocks radio waves and microwaves in the frequency range 30MHz to 10GHz. These include radar systems, WiFi, Ku-band satellites, and Bluetooth. The shielding is similar to the electromagnetic shielding technology used in testing the Mars Rover.

Additionally, the Leather Shielding Jacket features a hidden pocket that acts as a Faraday cage. It blocks access to your devices, whether they’re switched on or off. It boasts a shielding effectiveness of 51.5-61.1 dB across the range, which is equivalent to over 99.999% attenuation.

But you wouldn’t think this A-2-inspired bomber jacket packs all these modern high-tech features at first glance, because of its classic silhouette. It easily disguises itself as effortlessly cool and stylish with a material that offers both comfort and durability.

The Leather Shielding Jacket is cut from 1mm thick soft black nappa sheep leather, with a fine-grain Italian hide for softness and elasticity. The leather is also vegetable-tanned with plant-based tannins for more breathability. It drapes more fluidly and stays flexible without sacrificing durability.

Moreover, the leather ages gracefully and develops its own patina over time, making each piece unique to its owner. As for storage options, it features double-layer front pockets, with a zippered interior pocket and a snap-closure outer pocket. It also comes with a zippered sleeve pocket.

Images courtesy of Vollebak