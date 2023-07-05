Interior designer Pilar García-Nieto renovated a 500-year-old farmhouse in Mallorca’s Serra de Tramuntana mountain range into a hotel called The Lodge. It is the latest boutique hotel from Único Hotels, tucked inside a 157-hectare estate surrounded by lavender fields, centuries-old almond and olive trees, and 20 km of hiking trails.

The 16th-century farmhouse houses the hotel’s public and private spaces (six guest rooms). While García-Nieto renovated the property from the ground up, she made sure to preserve the historical elements including the original stone walls that are left exposed on the interior. There are also traces of the estate’s agricultural past including the original stone trough sink that’s been converted into a water fountain by the entrance.

Moreover, the farm’s original tafona, a large stone mill used for making olive oil, is now displayed in the reception area in front of a wall of fridges filled with local wine. The Lodge also offers 18 more suites or cabins modeled on the few remaining walls of the farm’s outbuildings. The hotel also offers an infinity pool that overlooks the leafy terrace of the restaurant.

The 18 suites are accessible via a short ride on one of the hotel’s bicycles or golf buggies. Each of these cabins features irregular gables with the ceiling beams left exposed inside. They have their own Mallorcan patio that looks out to the surrounding farmland.

The Lodge takes inspiration from the rugged nature of the nearby Tramuntana mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for the earthy color and material palette applied to the guest houses in the farmhouse and to the suites. The lounge area features blackened timber tables with rattan stools while the sofas are in sandy beige colors.

Images courtesy of Único Hotels