Titaner always pushes the boundaries when revolutionizing everyday carry essentials. When not creating a new product, the Hong Kong-based king of titanium is out there refining a previous game-changer, specifically last year’s Titanium EDC Wallet. This time, it packs added utility and style in the upgraded Verso wallet.

This isn’t your conventional RFID metal card wallet for various reasons. For starters, it features green tritium tubes, typically found in pocket knives or multi-tools, which offer visibility in low-light conditions. Additionally, it’s modular and MagSafe compatible. It has a built-in magnetic receiver on the back that snaps in place with a satisfying click to the back of MagSafe phones or cases.

Moreover, Verso offers lightweight strength with its precision-machined titanium shell. It’s sleek and lightweight, measuring 2″ x 1.5″ x 0.39″ and weighing just 3.48 ounces. It’s also ergonomically designed, with smooth, rounded corners and a micro-textured back for improved grip.

This slim wallet features a dual-compartment design: one is a four-level card zone, the other a multifunction tool compartment. The card zone features a custom-designed skeletonized stepped actuator with precision-machined PTFE (Teflon) inserts to eliminate direct metal-to-metal contact. It results in a quieter, smoother card deployment with less friction. A single thumb push brings the cards out in a staggered arrangement for instant card visibility.

Moreover, Verso has six rubber inserts that prevent accidental card movement. Adding inserts gives firmer card retention, while reducing results to faster card action. The tool compartment opens via a slide-and-split motion, revealing 15 everyday functions. It has a blade holder, a pen, a titanium toothpick, and more. It even has a five-pointed star that doubles as a multi-faceted flathead, Phillips, and U-Groove screwdriver.

Images courtesy of Titaner